Henderson, Sterling leave England squad, return to their respective clubs

London [UK], November 17 (ANI): The Football Association (FA) on Tuesday announced that Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss England's upcoming clash against Iceland and the duo have returned to their respective clubs.

"Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling will miss England's forthcoming UEFA Nations League fixture against Iceland," FA said in a statement.



"Henderson was withdrawn at half time of the Three Lions' defeat to Belgium on Sunday evening, while Sterling was ruled out of the game completely. The pair have now returned to their respective clubs for further assessment," it added.

England are gearing up to take on Iceland in the Nations League, slated to be played on November 19.

The Premier League side, Liverpool, also issued a statement saying that the club's captain Henderson has been "released from the England squad and returned to the club for further assessment." (ANI)

