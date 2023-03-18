Hero ISL to recognise outstanding individual and club achievements as it crowns season 2022-23 champion

Goa [India], March 18 (ANI): At the end of a thrilling Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, the top performing players and clubs of the season will be recognized at the awards ceremony following the final between ATK Mohun Bagan and Bengaluru FC in Goa on Saturday.

The winners of the final will lift the ISL trophy and be awarded prize money of Rs 6 crore, with the runners-up receiving Rs 2.5 crore.

The Hero ISL will also recognise the individual performances of the season with trophies and cash prizes. The season's best overall player will be awarded the Hero of the League to be presented with the Golden Ball for outstanding individual contributions to his team's performances. The closely-fought Golden Boot award will then be presented to the player who has scored the most goals in the season.

Among the most anticipated awards will be the Emerging Player of the League award. This trophy and cash award will recognize the league's best young player for showing promise and potential over the course of the season and standing out on Indian football's biggest stage.



The Hero ISL this season saw the emergence of more than 100 Under-23 players, and tying into this commitment to India's future heroes will be the Grassroots Award. This award will be presented to the club that has made a significant contribution to the development of Indian football at the grassroots level through their development programs, along with a cash prize to further their efforts to raise the standards of India's football in the next decade.

The Jindal Panther Golden Glove award will be given to the goalkeeper who has kept the most number of clean sheets throughout the season. The winner of this award will receive a trophy and cash prize for his exceptional goalkeeping skills.

The Best Pitch award will also be part of the line-up and will recognise the ground crew for their outstanding maintenance of the playing field over the course of the season. The winner of this award will receive a trophy and cash prize for their efforts in ensuring their venue was in excellent condition for each match and raised the standard of the game.

The final of the Hero Indian Super League 2022-23 will close out a season of 117 games and will feature a Fun Carnival in Goa that will see one of the most coveted DJs in the country, DJ Chetas, play a selection of Bollywood mash-ups, followed by Goan band A26 who will add a local flavour for fans before kick-off.

The carnival will also feature FIFA Mobile stalls with interactive games, and gaming zones for kids by Hamleys, which will create an entertaining evening for families and children as they head to the PJN Stadium in Fatorda to witness the best teams in the league battle it out for the trophy. (ANI)

