Hertha BSC name Jurgen Klinsmann as their new head coach

Jurgen Klinsmann has been named as Hertha BSC's new head coach after Ante Covic stepped down from the position.

Covic on Wednesday agreed to the termination of his contract. He said the recent results have led to this decision.

"The way we've been playing recently and the results have led to this decision. Since Hertha BSC is not just an employer to me, such a decision hurts, of course. But I have always said that this club is more important than individuals. I love not only this profession, but I love this club with all my heart," the club's official website quoted Covic as saying.

Preetz termed it an 'extremely difficult' decision for them to make.

"It was an extremely difficult decision for us, because Ante has been part of Hertha BSC for more than 20 years. He has conducted himself with a lot of passion, expertise and meticulousness ever since he took over as head coach of the first team in the summer," Preetz said.

"We regret that it has come to this, but ultimately, in terms of development and recent results, we felt there was a need for action. I would like to thank Ante for his commitment and in time we will talk to him about alternative ways for him to be involved with Hertha BSC," he added. (ANI)

