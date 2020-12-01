He's doing really well: Klopp gives update on Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool [UK], December 1 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said Virgil van Dijk is doing "really well" despite admitting that the latter's knee does not look good.

The centre-back underwent successful knee surgery at the end of October. At the time, Liverpool had said that "no timeframe has been placed on the Dutchman's return to action."

Klopp said he is in contact with van Dijk while offering an update on the player.



"Yes, of course, we are in contact. Considering the circumstances, he's doing really well," the club's official website quoted Klopp as saying.

"His knee doesn't look good, to be honest; it doesn't look like a knee should look - but it looks good for a knee with that surgery and the time he had since the surgery. So, yes, of course, we are in contact and he's doing well, that's true," he added.

Van Dijk sustained the injury on October 17 during Liverpool's Premier League clash against Everton. He had damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

Liverpool are currently gearing up for the Champions League clash against Ajax, slated to take place on Wednesday. (ANI)

