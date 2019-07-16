Indian sprinter Hima Das
Indian sprinter Hima Das

Hima Das requests people to contribute in Assam flood relief fund

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:05 IST

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): India sprinter Hima Das requested people to make donations for Assam flood relief fund on Tuesday.
Das took to Twitter and wrote, "I have contributed my bit and requesting others also to please help people of Assam. #AssamFloods."

The 19-year-old young athlete who hails from Assam also contributed to the relief fund as the state is witnessing a devastating flood.
Das recently bagged three gold at different events. She won a gold medal in Klado Athletic Meet, Kunto Athletics Meet, and Poznan Athletics Grand Prix.
Torrential downpour amounted to breach of embankments of Pagladiya River in Nalbari, flooding 133 villages and affecting 1, 50,000 people across the district.
Army personnel carried the flood-affected people on their shoulders and in the army boats and moved them to a safer place on Monday night.
More than a hundred National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) troops have been deployed in various flood-affected areas of the country including Bihar and Assam.
The torrential downpour in the state of Assam continued to wreak havoc on Monday, causing the flooding on National Highway 37 and affecting 200 villages in Morigaon district alone due to the rising water levels of river Brahmaputra.
Large areas of Kaziranga National Park were submerged, and the animals from the sanctuary were taken to highlands. Ferry services to Umananda Devaloi Temple, located at the Peacock Island in the middle of river Brahmaputra, were halted on Monday, leaving the priests and other people on the island stranded.
In Assam, 14 NDRF teams have been deployed in Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Biswanath, Chariali, Cachar, Dhemaji, Golaghat, Guwahati, Jorhat, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia to tackle the worsening flood situation in the districts due to torrential rain and overflowing rivers and water bodies.
On Monday, in the low lying areas of district Bishwanath, Chariali, Golaghat, Morigaon and Tinsukia, NDRF evacuated 460 people and shifted them to safer places and so far over 3000 people have been evacuated in Assam by the force.
The Assam flood situation was brought up in the Parliament on Monday with Congress parliamentarian and Assam Congress Committee President Ripun Bora giving a Zero Hour Notice over flood situation in his home state. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 19:47 IST

Ben Stokes thank fans and family for their support in World Cup

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Tuesday thanked friends, family, and fans for their support in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:23 IST

Kiren Rijiju lauds athletes for securing top spot in...

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday lauded Indian weightlifters for securing the first position in the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 18:20 IST

Bangladesh announces 14-member squad for ODI series against Sri Lanka

Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 16 (ANI): The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday announced a 14-member squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:21 IST

Simona Halep to receive Romania's highest distinction

Bucharest (Romania), July 16 (ANI): Romanian Presidential Administration on Monday announced that Wimbledon champion Simona Halep will be given Steaua Romaniei- highest distinction of Romania.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:16 IST

Ben Stokes likely to receive knighthood for WC final heroic

Melbourne [Australia], July 16 (ANI): England's all-rounder Ben Stokes is likely to receive knighthood after showcasing a match-winning performance against New Zealand in the finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 17:03 IST

ECB announces squad for women Ashes Test

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): England Cricket Board (ECB) announced 13 women players squad for the upcoming Ashes Test series against Australia on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 16:13 IST

I think I have inherited very good players, says Frank Lampard

Leeds [UK], July 16 (ANI): English football club Chelsea FC's manager Frank Lampard on Tuesday said that he has inherited very good players and he is determined for the team to be successful.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:42 IST

Glamorgan signs Fakhar Zaman for upcoming Vitality T20 Blast

Glamorgan [UK], July 16 (ANI): English country Glamorgan has confirmed the signing of Pakistan's batsman Fakhar Zaman for the upcoming Vitality T20 Blast.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 15:04 IST

BCCI invites fresh applications for men's cricket team head...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday invited applications for men's cricket team head coach and support staff.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:46 IST

Everton FC confirms signing of Fabian Delph

Everton [UK], July 16 (ANI): English football club Everton FC has confirmed the signing of midfielder Fabian Delph from Manchester Day. The footballer has joined the club on a three-year deal.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:32 IST

Sachin Tendulkar pays tribute to Ramakant Achrekar on Guru Purnima

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday paid tribute to his childhood coach Ramakant Achrekar on the occassion of Guru Purnima.

Read More

Updated: Jul 16, 2019 13:17 IST

SunRisers Hyderabad shows respect for Kane Williamson

New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): New Zealand's Kane Williamson became one of the most respected skippers as he won billions of hearts with his calmness in defeat at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final.

Read More
iocl