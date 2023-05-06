"His passion is a strength," says Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag on Antony

Manchester [United Kingdom], May 6 (ANI): Manchester United's record-breaking signing of the Brazilian winger Antony has failed to impress in his debut season for the Red Devils. But their manager Erik Ten Hag feels that Antony has a passion which turns into his strength. That passion and desire are necessary for a team to win the game.

While speaking ahead of Manchester United's Sunday evening game at West Ham United, Ten Hag reflected on how Antony has fared in his debut season of the Premier League.

"I think his passion is a strength. Of course, there is a certain level. You have to control it. You need passion and desire to win your games, and to win battles in the game," Ten Hag said during the pre-match conference as quoted by Manchester United.



"I think this is very strong with him, he is very ambitious."

"So, as I say, don't go over the top. Stay focused on your game and what the game needs. If he does that, he is a great player. I think his performance, his improvement, it is quite obvious and clear," Ten Hag concluded.

The Brazilian winger has featured 21 times in shades of red in the Premier League and he has scored four goals and registered a single assist. When Antony has featured for the Red Devils they have managed to win 11 games and lost 5 games.

Antony, featured in United's last game and was replaced in the 76th minute by Jadon Sancho on the south coast. He will hope to keep his place in the side for their crucial game against David Moyes's West Ham United.

The Reds will be looking to respond and retain a top-four place on Sunday, after suffering a 1-0 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Friday. (ANI)

