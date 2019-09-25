Holding hails Arsenal debutant Kieran Tierney

Leeds [UK], Sept 25 (ANI): Arsenal's Rob Holding lauded his teammate Kieran Tierney, who made his debut in the club on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest, saying that he was brilliant during the match.

After joining Arsenal, Tierney had to wait for two months for his debut in the club as he was recovering from a double hernia operation.

"I think he was brilliant. I loved having him on the left side of me. He was solid and for his first game back from a double hernia operation you can't ask for any more than that," Goal.com quoted Holding as saying.

Arsenal displayed an impeccable performance as they thrashed Nottingham Forest by 5-0.

Holding also admitted 'going on really well' with Tierney.

"He and I are getting on really well, you couldn't ask for a better way for him to settle in. He's a top-quality lad and he's a great lift in the changing room as well," he said. (ANI)

