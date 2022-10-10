Hope to see players from state transition into national sides: Odisha Sports minister ahead of FIFA u-17 Women's WC

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 10 (ANI): Ahead of FIFA under-17 women's World Cup 2022, Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera said that the state is excited to host the event and it has helped them develop a football ecosystem in Odisha.

With just one more day to go for the landmark event FIFA U 17 Women's World Cup India 2022, Odisha Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure its first FIFA event remains memorable for all while also creating a legacy for football in the state.

"We are very excited to be hosting this event. This event has given us the opportunity to understand the sport better and develop the football ecosystem in Odisha. The footballers of the state team and coaches have expressed their eagerness to train at these new sites," said the minister in a statement.

"Earlier, we had the Kalinga main stadium and an adjacent practice pitch. Now, players have three more additional sites to train. Thus, allowing a greater number of players and coaches to train and develop new skills. We are looking forward to working with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and strengthening our youth development program."

"We hope to see many players from Odisha transition to National Teams. As per the vision of our Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Women's Football is a key area of focus and this event will give a big boost to women's footballers of the state. There are pockets in the state where Football is very popular. We have big plans for them and are already working on a road map," he concluded.



The iconic Kalinga Stadium which has hosted many football events, including the 2022 SAFF U20 Championship, Indian Women's League 2022, Super Cup, matches of the Indian Super League, has donned a new vibrant look with an impressive gallery inspired by its traditional Sambalpuri handloom with a lush green new ground to impress upon the participating teams.

Noteworthy football infrastructure developments for this FIFA event include the Capital Football Arena and the Odisha Football Academy that boasts of three natural grass training sites with flood lights, players changing room, an administrative room and amenities that can match any international academy setup. Teams India, Brazil, Morocco and USA have already started training at these sites.

Chief Minister Patnaik has expressed his excitement through his tweets "The magnificent Kalinga Stadium is all set to host the FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup. Appeal everyone to come in large numbers and witness the sporting extravaganza," tweeted the CM.

"Training sites at the Odisha Football Academy in Bhubaneswar are ready for FIFA U-17 for Women's World Cup. I am sure the participating teams will love the world-class amenities here. Wish the teams all the best," he added in another tweet.

Recently, Odisha FC has also launched its Women's Team which features some prominent players from the state. (ANI)

