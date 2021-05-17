How could I tell players that I'm leaving: Zidane denies exit reports

Madrid [Spain], May 17 (ANI): Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has denied telling his players that he would be leaving the club once the ongoing season comes to an end.

Last week, it was being reported that Zidane told his players that he would be indeed leaving, however, the Madrid coach has now denied the reports, saying he can never do so in the middle of a season.

"How could I tell the players I'm leaving now? We're giving our everything for the title and I just say, by the way, I'm off?," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.



"People outside the club can say whatever they like, but I would never, ever say that to my players," he added.

Real Madrid defeated Athletic Bilbao on Sunday but the side is still in danger of losing the LaLiga title. Atletico Madrid is currently at the top of the standings and the side needs one more win to secure the title.

Zidane's side is currently two points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. The side must win their next game and then hope Atletico loses theirs in order to win the LaLiga title.

Real Madrid will take on Villarreal while Atletico will lock horns against Valladolid.

Zidane had previously stepped down from the post following Real Madrid's third successive Champions League victory in 2018. (ANI)

