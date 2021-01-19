Hudson-Odoi playing at a really high level: Lampard hails youngster

London [UK], January 19 (ANI): Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is all praise for Callum Hudson-Odoi saying that the youngster is playing at a really high level and is improving continuously.

The 20-year-old came off the bench to help break the deadlock at Craven Cottage on Saturday evening as Chelsea secured a 1-0 win. Mason Mount had netted the only goal in the match.

"He's definitely playing well and improving, making assists and scoring goals. He's playing at a really high level in terms of where we saw him last year recovering from an injury," the club's official website quoted Lampard as saying.



"His confidence to go one-v-one and beat his man, which Callum has to be about, wasn't quite there and we have to understand that because he's young and he'd come off the back of a really bad injury," he added.

Also, Hudson-Odoi scored a stunning goal during Chelsea's 4-0 FA Cup victory over Morecambe on January 10.

Impressed with the player's recent performances, Lampard said: "Now we're seeing that come back, we're seeing him behind the line, like when he scored against Morecambe where he breaks the line and scores a goal. He's doing that much more regularly now, which are things that I ask from him, so the progression is there."

Chelsea, currently in the seventh spot on the Premier League table, will now take on Leicester City on Wednesday. (ANI)

