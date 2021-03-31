Hudson-Odoi returns to Chelsea for shoulder injury treatment

London [UK], March 31 (ANI): Forward Callum Hudson-Odoi has flown back to Chelsea for further treatment after suffering a shoulder injury in a training session in Slovenia.

England U-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd said that the striker is out for the final group match against Croatia, where England need to win by two goals to go through to the knock-out rounds. They will also need Portugal to beat Switzerland after losing to both teams over the last week.

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood is also out through injury. Arsenal's Emile Smith-Rowe is a doubt for Croatia's clash.

"We have one or two situations where I am waiting for the evidence from the medical team to make a decision," Goal.com quoted Boothroyd as saying from England's training camp in Slovenia.

"Callum is definitely out and has gone back to his club. With everyone else, we are keeping them in as they have a fighting chance to be ready. As for Emile, he will be very doubtful, I would say.

"We hoped we would have Mason and Callum, and there's a situation with Jude [Bellingham being with England's senior squad] but I don't want to be a whinge-bag saying we have not got this player or that player. Those are the facts. We lose them through injury, James Justin being another one, but that's the way it is," he added. (ANI)