Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris to be sidelined for rest of the year after injury

ANI | Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:44 IST

London [UK], Oct 8 (ANI): Confirming goalkeeper Hugo Lloris' injury, England's football club Tottenham Hotspur said that the player will be sidelined for the rest of the year.
Lloris was stretchered from the field after dropping a cross and landing badly in the side's Premier League match against Brighton.
"Hugo Lloris has undergone further assessment this morning after sustaining a dislocated elbow in our match against Brighton on Saturday. The findings have shown that although surgery will not be required, our club captain has suffered ligament damage and is not expected to return to training before the end of 2019," Tottenham said in a statement.
"Hugo is currently in a brace and will now undergo a period of rest and rehabilitation under the supervision of our medical staff at Hotspur Way," he added.
This news comes as a big blow to Tottenham. The side has won just three of their opening 11 matches across various competitions.
They were defeated 7-2 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League and then they had to face a 3-0 defeat against Brighton.
Argentine goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga will now assume the role in 2019 for Tottenham.
As a result of this injury, Lloris will miss Euro 2020 qualifiers for France against Iceland, Turkey, Albania and Moldova.
Tottenham will next take on Watford in the Premier League on October 19. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 23:10 IST

Second T20I: Sri Lanka defeats Pakistan by 35 runs, seal...

Lahore [Pakistan], Oct 7 (ANI): Sri Lanka registered a 35-run victory over Pakistan in the second T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:53 IST

Saina Nehwal reaches out to MEA for visa help

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal on Monday made an 'urgent request' to the Ministry of External Affairs to help her participate in the upcoming Denmark tour by sorting out her visa issue.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 22:21 IST

Manvir Singh confident ahead of World Cup qualifier against Bangladesh

Guwahati (Assam) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian footballer Manvir Singh has expressed confidence ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifier against Bangladesh, saying that he cannot wait to win it.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 21:04 IST

Manju Rani reaches quarterfinals of AIBA Women's World Championships

Ulan-Ude [Russia], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian boxer Manju Rani defeated Venezuela's Tayonis Rojas to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing AIBA Women's World Championships 2019 here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:42 IST

Decision on Commonwealth Games 2020 to be taken in meeting of...

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Indian Olympic Association (IOA) general secretary Rajeev Mehta has said the decision on Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2020 can only be taken in the Executive Committee (EC) or General House meeting of the IOA.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:02 IST

ICC Test Player Ranking: Rohit Sharma reaches career-best after...

Dubai [UAE], Oct 7 (ANI): After performing brilliantly in the first Test against South Africa, India batsman Rohit Sharma on Monday reached a career-best 17th position in the ICC Test Player Ranking.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:28 IST

Ajinkya Rahane shares picture of his newborn daughter

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Batsman and Team India vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Monday shared an adorable picture of his new-born daughter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 18:00 IST

Sports Summit will promote sports in country: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the Sports summit, to be held on October 10, will do a commendable job in terms of promotion of sports in the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 16:45 IST

It's really good reward for our consistent performances: Haynes...

Melbourne [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Australian batter Rachael Haynes, after the woman team secured a massive 110-run victory over Sri Lanka, has termed the feat as a 'good reward' for their 'consistent performance'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:14 IST

ECB appoints Chris Silverwood as men's head coach

London [UK], Oct 7 (ANI): England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) appointed Chris Silverwood as the men's team head coach on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 15:05 IST

Australia women remain on top of ODI and T20I teams rankings

Dubai [UAE], Oct 7 (ANI): Australia's consistent performances have ensured their tight grasp on the top spots of both women's ODI and T20I rankings tables' after the annual updates carried out on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 14:27 IST

Australia women defeat Sri Lanka by 110 runs in second ODI

Brisbane [Australia], Oct 7 (ANI): Australia women defeated Sri Lanka by 110 runs in their second ODI to lead the three-match series 2-0 here at Allan Border Field on Monday.

Read More
iocl