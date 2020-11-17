Hull FC chairman hospitalised for coronavirus treatment, in 'stable condition'

Hull [UK], November 17 (ANI): Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson is in hospital, undergoing treatment for coronavirus and is in "stable condition".

"Hull FC can confirm that club Chairman Adam Pearson is in hospital undergoing treatment for Covid-19. The Black and Whites' owner is in a stable condition and undergoing routine treatment for Coronavirus," the club said in a statement.



Chief executive, James Clark, who has been in daily contact with Pearson said the latter is in "good spirits".

"Adam is in good spirits and extremely grateful for the support and well wishes he has received, in particular the fantastic efforts of the nurses and medical staff who are working around the clock in very challenging circumstances. He has had a rough few days, but we are looking forward to getting him back at the club in the near future after some much-needed rest and recuperation," Clark said in a statement.

Clark also said: "I speak on behalf of everyone associated with the club in wishing Adam the best of health and a speedy recovery." (ANI)

