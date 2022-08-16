Humiliating for entire Indian football fraternity: IFA secretary Anirban Dutta on AIFF's suspension

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Indian Football Association (IFA) secretary Anirban Dutta said it is "humiliating" that the world football governing body FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and termed it "a black day for football in India."

The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes.

"FIFA's suspension on AIFF is a black day for football in India. It is very humiliating for the entire football fraternity of India. This is not the way we should go ahead. We should understand that FIFA worldwide does not need third-party interference in the administration of football. The court has to take necessary actions and immediately remove any interference. Let AIFF function independently. I think it is going to be a big loss for Indian Football if we get banned by FIFA," Anirban Dutta told ANI.

"We know that ATK Mohun Bagan is participating in AFC Cup... which can be stopped and they won't be allowed to participate in that. The U-17 Women's World Cup is scheduled in India which can be taken away from us. It will push back Indian football into the dark ages," he added.

"I plea to the government and court to allow AIFF to function independently," Dutta said.



The official statement released by the international football governing body said the suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF's daily affairs.

"The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned," the statement added.

FIFA said that it is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary.

The governing body said that it is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved. (ANI)

