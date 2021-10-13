Hungary fans clash with police during World Cup Qualifier against England; one arrested

London [UK], October 13 (ANI): Hungary fans clashed with police at the Wembley Stadium during Tuesday's World Cup Qualifier against England.

Before the kick-off, jeers could be heard from the away end as the England players took a knee to show their support for the fight against racism.

Shortly after the start of the match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward. As the officers made the arrest, a minor disorder broke out involving other spectators.

The Metropolitan police issued a statement on Twitter about the incident, stating that it began as they attempted to arrest a spectator for a racist incident.

It read: "Shortly after the start of tonight's match at Wembley, officers entered the stand to arrest a spectator for a racially aggravated public order offence following comments made towards a steward.



"As the officers made the arrest, minor disorder broke out involving other spectators. Order was quickly restored and there have been no further incidents at this stage."

The Football Association (FA), meanwhile, has promised to investigate. A statement read: "We are aware of an incident in the away section during tonight's FIFA 2022 World Cup Qualifier at Wembley Stadium. We will be investigating and will report the incident to FIFA."

On-field, England dropped points for only the second time in their World Cup qualifying campaign as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Hungary.

Roland Sallai's 24th-minute penalty gave Hungary the lead and the first goal in five competitive meetings with England, only for the Three Lions to reply 13 minutes later when John Stones equalised from an exquisite Phil Foden cross.

England remain three points clear of Poland at the Group I summit despite their 21-match winning run in home qualifiers ending; Marco Rossi's men are six points and two positions shy of second place. (ANI)

