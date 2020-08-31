Hyderabad FC appoints Manuel Marquez as head coach

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC on Monday announced the appointment of Manuel Marquez as the new head coach.

The 51-year-old Spaniard, who previously worked at the helm in the Spanish La Liga and the Croatian top-flight, has penned a one-year deal till the end of the 2020-21 season.

After joining the club, Marquez said it is a big challenge for him to join Hyderabad FC.

"It's a big challenge for me to join Hyderabad FC as we are set to begin our season soon. The club has already been preparing and working on a lot of things over the last few months so that makes it a comparatively smoother process for me to settle in," the club's official website quoted Marquez as saying.

He has worked closely with a number of top La Liga coaches including former Barcelona and Real Betis coach Quique Setien.

Hyderabad FC co-owner Varun Tripuraneni said, "We've worked towards a unified goal over the last seven-eight months while building our team. It has been one of our top priorities to continue the good work that everyone has put in and we strongly believe that Manuel Marquez is the perfect choice to do that. He has the credentials, and more importantly the experience to fit into our club. He has consistently proven himself at various levels and we expect a seamless transition."

A defender by trade, the Barcelona native turned out for various sides in the Spanish leagues, before hanging up his boots at the age of 28.

During his two-decade-long coaching career, Marquez has worked with the likes of PB Anguera, AE Prat, CE Europa, CF Badalona, RCD Espanyol B, UE Sant Andreu, and UD Las Palmas B in the Spanish league system.

He took charge of La Liga side UD Las Palmas in 2017 before working with Croatian top-flight side NK Istra 1961 in 2018. (ANI)

