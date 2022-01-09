Hyderabad FC deserve to be on top: Kerala Blasters FC's Ivan Vukomanovic

Panaji (Goa) [India], January 9 (ANI): Kerala Blasters FC coach Ivan Vukomanovic believes his side is in the middle of a process and is happy with the progress his players have made as they prepare for Hyderabad FC in match 55 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

Kerala Blasters FC are fifth in the league table with 14 points in nine matches. They have three wins, five draws, and a loss. KBFC are only two points away from moving back into the top four.

"Well, we have to praise them [Hyderabad FC] because they are working consistently for the second year in a row. They are not top of the table by coincidence, they deserve to be there. They have had a strategy and now it's showing good results. Nothing happens overnight in football. When you work consistently it gives you results. They are doing a great job," said Ivan Vukomanovic in a pre-match press conference, as per the ISL website.



"Like all teams, you have your strengths and weaknesses. We are trying to find the balance this season. It means we are trying not to concede many goals and at the same time get composed and organized in our playing style. We are in the middle of a process and I am glad with the way we are progressing," he added.

Talking about getting new recruits in the January transfer window, the head coach said that the management is looking for some 'interesting options'.

"Yes, our management is in talks with interesting options. From our perspective, sometimes things don't go how we want them to. If it's feasible to bring a player who wants to play for us and brings something extra to the team then we would try to get that player," said the head coach. (ANI)

