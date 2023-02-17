I always demand more from my players and staff: Jamshedpur FC's Aidy Boothroyd

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 17 (ANI): Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd said that the team is keen to face the challenge against Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday in the Indian Super League (ISL), adding that he always demand more from players.

Jamshedpur FC are currently 10th in the ISL table with 13 points from 18 games and have collected four points in the last two games while managing to keep a clean sheet in both games, but Boothroyd wants his players to be more demanding and perform well in the remaining games.

"I am delighted with the response from my players in the last few games, which is important for us. We are looking forward to playing (Hyderabad FC) and we are keen to face the challenge on Saturday. I always demand more from my staff and players, we are working hard to make sure who will do well in the remaining games and I am pleased with the fantastic attitude shown by the team," Boothroyd said in the official pre-match press conference.

Hyderabad FC, themselves, are flying in the top half of the table with 39 points from 18 games and sit comfortably in the second position of the ISL standings. The Red Miners' head coach is inspired by what the opposition's head coach has managed to do in the league and build a winning team while keeping hold of the important players. Boothroyd expressed how he wants to keep learning and getting better.

"When you come to a new league, you look at the teams that have done well, the coaches of the top two teams have been here for a long time. (Manolo) Marquez has been here for his third season, has built a winning team, and has kept hold of key players to put forward positive performances. We want to learn from that, step up, and want positive performances from the team," he stated.



Jamshedpur FC are coming off a strong performance against ATK Mohun Bagan and will look to carry the momentum against another tough opponent and try to get all three points in what will be a close encounter, according to the Englishman.

"It will be a close game against a team that will look to continue their winning run, we have to exploit their weaknesses and be aware of the opponent's strengths in a tight game," he added.

Jamshedpur FC midfielder Boris Singh Thangjam, who has been ever-present and been part of 18 games for the Red Miners scoring two goals accompanied the head coach Aidy Boothroyd in the official pre-match press conference for the game against Hyderabad FC.

"As a player, pressure is always present, and we need to overcome it in order to win games. I enjoy the game and try to be good in my position to help the team," Boris said.

The 23-year-old youngster is confident and looks to carry on the momentum and form to help his team get a positive result against Hyderabad FC. The midfielder is determined to stay focused for the full 90 minutes of the game.

"I am confident after the way we played in our last home game, but we have had hard luck and now will look to stay focused to do our best to win the game," he concluded. (ANI)

