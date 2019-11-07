I am progressing, feeling stronger game by game: Divock Origi

Liverpool [UK], Nov 7 (ANI): Liverpool's Divock Origi said he is progressing and feeling stronger game by game.

"I am just progressing, feeling stronger game by game and trying to help the team more and more," the club's official website quoted Origi as saying.

"I am finding my ways, finding the routines, how the guys play and I think you can tell on the pitch as well, I am growing, trying to be more efficient in the last quarter which is coming slowly but steadily," he added.

Liverpool defeated Genk by 2-1 on Wednesday in the Champions League.

Reflecting on the victory, Origi said: "It is important for us. I think we worked hard to play against a team that really wanted it - so [it's] a very important three points."

"We know we still have some important games but it was crucial for us to win and everyone knew it so we are very happy we did it," he added.

Liverpool will now take on Manchester City in the Premier League on November 10. (ANI)

