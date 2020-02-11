I can't believe the levels Liverpool getting to: Rickie Lambert

Liverpool [UK], Feb 11 (ANI): Former Liverpool player Rickie Lambert is elated over the club's recent performances saying that he cannot believe the levels they are getting to.

"It's unbelievable what's happening. I can't believe the levels they're getting to, I've never seen it before. To see the Reds doing it this year has been unbelievable," the club's official website quoted Lambert as saying.

Liverpool have been on a sublime form in the Premier League as they have not faced even a single defeat in the league this season so far. They top the points table with 73 points, 22 points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City.

Lambert said the players' work-rate is incredible.

"The work-rate they are going through is incredible. I cannot believe the levels they are getting to; I know what it's like to play in the Premier League and to see any team get to those levels, I've never seen it before," he said.

The former striker also hailed Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp as he credited him for setting up the standards.

"It's the belief installed through Klopp, it's the rules and standards that Klopp has put in that the players have taken on board and probably raised it even more with the characters he has been able to bring in," Lambert said. (ANI)

