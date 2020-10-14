I care more about titles than personal records, says Toni Kroos

Cologne [Germany], October 14 (ANI): Germany's midfielder Toni Kroos has said that winning titles means more to him than securing personal records.

His remark came after Germany's 3-3 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League match on Tuesday (local time).

In the match, Kroos clocked his 100th appearance for the German side.

"It was of course a special game for me. To have reached 100, that's a nice mark. But anyone who knows me knows that I care more about results and titles than appearances," Goal.com quoted Kroos as saying.

"But of course, 100 games is something nice. In the past, I have played with incredibly good footballers and guys. I hope that we can build on these successes with the current team," he added.



Switzerland went 2-0 up in the match, but Germany came from behind to level the scores. Switzerland once again got ahead, but in the end, Low's side managed to equalise and the match ended in a 3-3 draw.

"Our problem was the first 10 or 15 minutes. After that, we played a good game and improved our footballing skills to the last game. In the end, we are not satisfied with the point because we aim to win the game," Kroos said.

In the match, Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Serge Gnabry registered goals for Germany.

Germany is currently in second place in League A Group 4. It has six points from four matches, and their group is currently headed by Spain with seven points.

Germany will next take on Ukraine in the Nations League on November 14. (ANI)

