I gave my maximum whenever got opportunity at Barcelona, says Malcom

Leeds [UK], Aug 21 (ANI): Zenit forward Malcom said that he gave his maximum at his previous club Barcelona whenever he was called to play.

"I've always tried my best, because in a club like Barcelona you have to be always ready. And everytime I was called to play I gave my maximum," Goal.com quoted Malcom as saying.

Malcom said that the Russian Premier League club, Zenit, made a great effort for him.

"Football is like this, you have to grab your chances. Zenit made a great effort to hire me and they made a very good proposition. I was very happy at Barcelona and I'm sure I will be happy here at Zenit," he said.

Malcom also hailed his ex-teammate Lionel Messi terming the Argentine an 'exceptional player'.

"Messi is an exceptional player, a great person, great team-mate and a very good person. He respects everyone, we got on very well. He's world class and deserves all his success," Malcom said. (ANI)

