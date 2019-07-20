Arsenal's Mesut Ozil
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil

I have good relationship with Emery: Mesut Ozil

ANI | Updated: Jul 20, 2019 15:01 IST

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): Arsenal's Mesut Ozil revealed that he has a 'good relationship' with manager Unai Emery despite having a difficult season under the Spaniard.
"I have a really good relationship with the coach so we are speaking a lot and he wants to help me and I want to help the team. I have had a lot of coaches in my career so of course every coach is different and wants something different from you as a player," Goal.com quoted Ozil as saying.
During Emery's first campaign with the club, Ozil struggled a lot as he suffered knee and back injuries. Ozil managed to score only six goals and three assists in all competitions in 2018-19.
Ozil recalled his last season and admitted having a 'tough time'.
"I had a few injuries before the season started last year so of course I had a tough time. But at the end of the day, especially the end of the season, I played a lot of games," he said.
However, Ozil is hoping for a good season as he said: "We are speaking a lot and he wants to help me and I know what I can do on the pitch. I want to help the team and I think it will be going well this season, for me and the team." (ANI)

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:51 IST

Jurgen Klopp 'greedy' for more titles

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): After winning the Champions League last season, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no plan of settling down as he said they want to win the title all the time.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:14 IST

Pep Guardiola wants Leroy Sane to stay at Manchester City

Leeds [UK], July 20 (ANI): We want Leroy Sane to stay, said Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola amid rumours surrounding Sane's departure from the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:12 IST

Australia have enough time to win: Ellyse Perry after rain...

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): Despite the second day of the Test match being abandoned due to rain, Australia's Ellyse Perry feels that they still have 'enough time' to win the game.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 14:11 IST

Pat Cummins looks back at 2015 Ashes series

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): As Australia and England get ready to lock horns in the upcoming Ashes series, pacer Pat Cummins revisited the series against England in 2015, saying he had not developed into a proper bowler back then.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 12:02 IST

Algeria defeat Senegal, win Africa Cup of Nations

Cairo [Egypt], July 20 (ANI): Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Cairo International Stadium on Friday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 11:56 IST

Dhoni has no plans to retire as of now, says friend and business...

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): Clearing speculations surrounding MS Dhoni's retirement, his close friend and business partner Arun Pandey said that the cricketer does not have any plans of hanging his bat as of now.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:50 IST

Mortaza ruled out of series against Sri Lanka, Tamim to lead Bangladesh

Dubai [UAE], July 20 (ANI): Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka and in Mortaza's absence, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal will lead the side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 09:47 IST

Eoin Morgan to represent Dublin Chiefs in inaugural Euro T20 Slam

London [UK], July 20 (ANI): England's limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan will represent Dublin Chiefs in the inaugural season of the upcoming Euro T20 Slam.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:18 IST

West Indies A win fourth unofficial ODI against India A

Antigua [West Indies], July 20 (ANI): West Indies A registered their first win of the five-match unofficial ODI series on Friday (local time) as they defeat India A by five runs.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 08:03 IST

Women's Ashes Test: Rain plays spoilsport on Day 2 with...

Taunton [UK], July 20 (ANI): Rail played spoilsport on Day 2 of the one-off Test between Australia and England at Taunton, as Australia finished the day at 341/5.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 07:42 IST

Commonwealth TT C'ship: Indian women's, men's team win title

Cuttack (Odisha) [India], July 20 (ANI): Both the women's and men's Indian team displayed an impressive performance to win the 21st Commonwealth Table Tennis Championship at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 20, 2019 00:50 IST

Intercontinental Cup: DPR Korea lift title, defeat Tajikistan 1-0

Ahmedabad (Gujrat) [India], July 20 (ANI): DPR Korea defeated Tajikistan 1-0 to lift the title of Intercontinental Cup on Friday.

Read More
iocl