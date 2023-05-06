"I have learnt things from him," Mikel Arteta responds to Sam Allardyce's comments

London [United Kingdom], May 6 (ANI): After Sam Allardyce's appointment as Leeds United's manager, the English manager made a statement that nobody is ahead of him " Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta". After Allardyce's comments Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said that he has learnt a lot of things from Sam.

On May 3, Sam Allardyce told the media that even though he looks old, he has good knowledge of football.

"I might be 68 and look old and antiquated but there's nobody ahead of me in football terms. Not Pep, not Klopp, not Arteta. It's all there with me. They do what they do and I do what I do. In terms of knowledge, I am not saying I'm better than them but I'm certainly as good as they are," Sam told reporters, according to Sky Sports.

During the pre-match conference, Mikel shed some light on how Sam has played a big part in keeping the essence of English football.

"I have learnt from a lot of coaches, certainly, I have learnt things from Sam because I played against him when I was a player. He has a really unique and very effective way of playing and getting results with his teams. Especially for foreign coaches and young coaches, you come into a league and have coaches that have kept the essence of English football in many ways, and I think Sam has played a big part in that," Mikel Arteta said, according to www.arsenal.com.



After securing a dominant 3-0 victory in the London derby against Chelsea, Arteta shared some details about the injury status of his player after their recent game. Gabriel Jesus was a player who suffered an injury against Chelsea.

"We'll have to see tomorrow how he is, but he could not finish the game [against Chelsea] so that was obviously a big sign for us and we'll have to see how he is tomorrow."

One of the most noticeable absentees in Arsenal's squad has been William Saliba. He has been injured since middle of the March and there is uncertainty about whether he will be available for the upcoming games.

"Not a lot of progress, he's feeling better every single day but he's still not been able to have any activity around the first-team, so we don't expect him to be with us. We are not yet there today, because we are always hopeful and players are always pushing to play but if that is the case then we will announce that. Hopefully, that will not be the case," Arteta said.

"It's about the healing process. Pain-wise and with things that he can do now off the pitch, I think he is in a good place, but we have to build his capacity again to have the right impact, the right load and be in good condition to train and play for the team," Arteta added.

Arsenal will face Newcastle on Sunday at St. James' Park in the Premier League. (ANI)

