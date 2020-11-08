I have to score more goals, says Haaland

Dortmund [Germany], November 8 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland feels that he should score more goals for the club after the defeat against Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund went down 3-2 to Munich at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, with Haaland netting the final goal of the game - his sixth of the season in the league.

"I have to score more goals. If we don't put our chances away at this level, then we won't win," Goal.com quoted Haaland as saying.



The Norway international attempted four shots, missing one of his two big chances, he also passed up a host of opportunities by mistiming a run or misplacing a pass.

Haaland was caught offside on three occasions, having been flagged only twice across his prior five games this term combined.

"[Bayern] are the best team in the world and we have to work harder to take the next step to be as good as them," Haaland said.

Dortmund are at the third spot with 15 points and will now face Hertha Berlin on November 22. (ANI)

