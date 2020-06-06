I just want to continue living my dream: Odion Ighalo on loan extension with Man Utd

London [UK], June 6 (ANI): After the Manchester United extended the loan deal of Odion Ighalo as the club reached an agreement with Chinese Super League club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, the striker has said he just wants to continue living his dream.

Ighalo on Monday got the extension with the Reds Devils, and he will now remain at old Trafford till January 31, 2021. He said he believed his abilities when he signed for the club and now hopes to finish the league well.

"When I signed, a lot of people doubted my ability. I never doubted myself and I knew what I could add to the team and I think I can still do more. People have not seen my best because I came in and my sharpness and fitness wasn't there, but I'm getting much better and I hope to finish the season really well," Goal.com quoted Ighalo as saying.

"For now, I just want to continue living my dream. I thought it was a joke. I was playing in Shanghai. That was against me. Would a club as a big as United be looking in China for a striker? That was against me. My age. That was against me. There was a pandemic in China. That was against me. I said no this is a joke. Later when it got serious, I thought: only when I fly to Manchester will I believe it," he added.

The Nigerian is excited to get back to the training with his teammates Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

"I'm very excited. Seeing them from outside is different from training with them. Pogba is back; he's doing very well; he's strong; he's fit. Marcus is exceptional, a very talented player. I can't wait to play with these guys," he said.

On Friday, the Premier League announced the fixtures for the first three-match rounds of the 2019/20 season which will resume from June 17. United will play their first game against Tottenham Hotspur on June 19. (ANI)

