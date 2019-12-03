I know that retirement is approaching: Lionel Messi

Leeds [UK], Dec 3 (ANI): Lionel Messi said he is aware that his 'retirement is approaching'.

After winning the Ballon d'Or for the sixth time, he said as quoted by Goal.com, "I'm aware of how old I am. And I enjoy these moments so much because I know that retirement is approaching. Time flies."

The 32-year-old has now gone past Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo to win the most number of Ballon d'Or awards. Ronaldo has won it five times while Messi scripted his sixth win.

Messi said his future in the sport depends on how he feels physically.

"I hope, God willing, that I keep playing for many more years. I'm now 32, though, and will be 33 at the end of the season, so, as I said, everything depends on how I feel physically," he said.

"Right now I feel better than ever on a physical and a personal level, and I hope I can go on for a lot longer," Messi added. (ANI)

