Representative Image

I-League 2019-20 season to kick-off on Nov 30

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has confirmed that I-League 2019-20 season will commence on November 30.
A maximum of three foreign players can be replaced by a club during the entire course of I-League 2019-20. Maximum of eight officials will be allowed to sit on the bench during a match. The official broadcaster will be confirmed within a week.
After the meeting between AIFF secretariat and I-League clubs, the U-22 player quota rule will be decided.
The committee reviewed submissions made by the state associations and after several deliberations, the committee has approved ten clubs who will undergo the Second Division League club licensing process.
The ten clubs who have received approval are Bhawanipore FC, Mohammedan SC, Lonestar Kashmir, ARA FC, NGR Football Club Jammu, Kickstart FC Karnataka, FC Bengaluru United, FC Kerala, Garhwal FC, and AU Rajasthan FC.
Reserve teams of ATK, Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC, and Punjab FC alongside a developmental team of AIFF will also participate in the Second Division League 2019-20. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:13 IST

