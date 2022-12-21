I League: AIFF panel imposes fine on Sudeva Delhi, changes outcome of match against Mumbai Kenkre

New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): AIFF Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday decided to alter the result of the I-League 2022-23 Match No. 3 between Sudeva Delhi FC and Mumbai Kenkre FC, which has now been awarded 3-0 in the latter's favour.

Mumbai Kenkre had originally won the match 2-1.

A fine of Rs 60,000 has also been imposed on Sudeva Delhi FC by the AIFF Disciplinary Committee. Sudeva Delhi FC violated multiple articles of the ongoing I-League 2022-23 regulations, which are punishable under Article 57 of the AIFF Disciplinary Code, by fielding an ineligible player during the match.



In the 76th minute of the match, Sudeva Delhi FC replaced an Asian foreign player with a non-Asian foreign player i.e. Ghana and played the rest of the match with four foreigners (no Asian).

The case of fielding ineligible players was referred to the AIFF Disciplinary Committee.

The result of the match has been changed to Sudeva Delhi FC 0-3 Mumbai Kenkre FC. (ANI)

