I-League: Aizawl FC aims to upset Churchill Brothers in 'high-intensity' clash

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], February 2 (ANI): High-flying Aizawl FC will aim to continue their winning form and look to upset table-toppers Churchill Brothers, who are unbeaten in the I-League 2020-21 so far when the two face each other on Wednesday.

Four points adrift of the Red Machines and with a match in hand, Aizawl FC will be gearing up to cause an upset tomorrow and close the gap at the top.

Winning 2-1 against Neroca FC in their last match showed that Aizawl FC has the attacking pedigree to find the net and the defensive stability to hold out for a win.

However, all of their departments will be heavily tested when the Yan Law-coached side face an undefeated Churchill Brothers side.

"It is a vital game for us against Churchill Brothers tomorrow. They are one of the best teams in the I-League and it will be a tough game for us. However, we go into the game with high morale and aim to grab a positive result," I-League website quoted Yan Law as saying

"We need points to stay up in the top half of the table and we also need points to close down the gap between Churchill and us. However, it will not be an easy game. We will be tested to our limits."



"I feel this game will not be very high-scoring because Churchill has a good defence and so do we. What I expect from this game is high intensity. It will be a very tight game and we will hope to get a win," Law added.

Skipper Alfred Jaryan said, "We know the quality that Churchill possesses and it is going to be a tough clash for us. They are a very good side and they will test us to our limits. We have to work hard throughout the match and make our moments count if we have to get a positive result."

Injuries in their 1-1 draw against TRAU FC last time around saw Churchill Brothers make as many as three forced substitutions in the first half, with even top scorer Clayvin Zuniga coming off. Still, the Red Machines showed no signs of weakness and in fact dominated possession and created chances.

Four points clear of second-placed Aizawl FC, Churchill can extend their lead to as many as seven points if Fernando Varela's team are able to get a win on Wednesday.

"We have not won the Hero I-League trophy yet, so we need to keep working with the same intensity and focus. We have to be concentrated in each and every game that comes ahead," said Varela.

"Against Aizawl, it will be a tough match as they have good talent amongst their ranks. They are also good at set-pieces and they will give us a tough fight."

"However, we have our style of play and we are ready for them. We have to continue to create chances and continue our fine form in the I-League. It will be a tough challenge, but we are raring for it," he added. (ANI)

