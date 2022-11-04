I-League: Aizawl FC head coach Standly Rozario promises attacking football in new season

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Aizawl FC's historic I-League 2016-17 triumph will always remain a memorable moment for football fans in the country, and the club is all set to make a splash in the forthcoming 2022-23 season.

The Reds have assembled a competitive squad consisting of experienced Mizo players such as Lalchhawnkima, Zodingliana Ralte, and Lalchhanhima Sailo, along with a bunch of exciting youngsters. The club have also roped in quality foreign names such as prolific scorer Henry Kisekka and midfielder Matias Veron, who will have a key role to play in the coming campaign.

Taking charge as head coach is H Standly Rozario, who returns for what will be his third season with the side. In a candid chat with www.i-league.org, he spoke about his team's preparations and objectives for the season, their focus on promoting local talent, and their passionate fans, among other things.



Talking about teh preparation for the new season, Rozario said, "We started our pre-season training in August and I strongly feel that our preparation has been excellent. We have a lot of young and talented players, with whom we have tried out different formations and combinations, and they have adapted to them really well. After nine rounds, we are at the top of the points table in the Mizoram Premier League too, where the level of competition is very high and tough. The players are in good shape and ready for the I-League campaign."

When questioned about the team having five foreign players in the squad as well and what role will they have to play, Rozario said, "Our foreign signings have been gelling together well with the Indian players, and look in good shape. I am confident that someone like Henry Kisekka will be an inspiration for the team's youngsters and he is working really hard. I expect him to score a lot of goals this season. We also have Argentine Matias Veron, who has played under me previously as well, and thus understands my philosophy and knows Indian football."

"We have three more foreigners, two Japanese and one Nigerian, who are fresh faces and will be hungry to prove themselves. I am sure they will give their best and help the team achieve success," he added. (ANI)

