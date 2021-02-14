I-League: Aizawl, Sudeva optimistic ahead of crucial clash

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], February 13 (ANI): Aizawl FC and Sudeva Delhi FC will face each other in a mid-table clash at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium in Kalyani on Sunday as both sides will look to push themselves above the other in the I-League standings.

After their goalless draw against Churchill Brothers, Aizawl were stunned by TRAU 1-0, thus lowering the former champions to the eighth position with eight points from seven games. With four rounds remaining in the first phase, a victory for Yan Law's side will give them a chance to make up for lost ground and begin moving into the top half of the standings to eventually fight for the top six spots.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match meet, Law said, "We were fantastic in the last game. The better team lost. The boys were fantastic, tactically disciplined. We kept most of the ball and creating chances. We just failed to convert. Despite the defeat, I am really proud of the players, and if we convert our chances, I am sure we can win this competition."

"The gap between the second and us is just three points. We are really hungry for a win, and I am sure if pick up a victory, it is going to change the table completely. I am really happy with the attitude and mentality that the players have shown in training and am hoping for a positive result. We respect Sudeva Delhi. They have a brilliant squad. The fact that they have all Indian players is even more impressive," Law added.

Vice-Captain of Aizawl, Zuidika said, "Immediately after the last game, we were left with our heads down. However, we have moved on. Both mentally and physically, I believe the team feels good, much more positive, and we are preparing very well."

Sudeva Delhi FC put up an eye-catching display in their last game as they beat Chennai City FC 4-0. The newcomers loom in seventh place with eight points from six games but have a chance to make it a memorable debut campaign by making it to the top six. After getting a 10-day rest, Chencho Dorji's all-Indian contingent will be raring to get on the field and win the game against the former I-League champs.

Speaking at the virtual pre-match meet, head coach Dorji said, "The mood in the camp is good. We have watched a lot of our game tapes and worked on avoiding the mistakes. The players are rested well, and now, are looking forward to the next game against Aizawl."

"It is important to keep picking up points. One more loss and we could be at the bottom of the league. Aizawl play well when they are on the ball. We need to keep our focus on defence and make sure we take our chances in front of the goal," he added. (ANI)