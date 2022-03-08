I-League: Churchill Brothers, Sudeva seek first win

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 8 (ANI): I-league 2021-22 Gameweek 3 will be wrapped up by an exciting clash between Churchill Brothers and Sudeva Delhi FC.

Both teams have not had the best start to the season and are looking to notch their first win. Naihati Stadium will host the match on Tuesday.

Sudeva FC head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo will be aiming for the club's first points this season. He mentioned, "Every game in the league presents different challenges. It will be a tough game for sure. They have had a few results. We aim to build a formidable team and finish at the best position. It's a long process. We are well prepared for the game and can assure you that the boys will give their hundred per cent."





Midfielder Souvik Das accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference. He said, "As per the last match we are very disappointed at the result of last game. We couldn't deliver the result. We have to forget the last match and focus on Churchill Brothers. We had a great practice session. I am very confident that it will be a competitive match."



"We have a good squad mixed with youth and experience. We only trained for a week before the start of the league. Players are getting fit after each match. As I mentioned, it will be a tough match and we will be looking to have a good result for the players and the club," he added. (ANI)

