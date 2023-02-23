I-League: Desperate Rajasthan United look to end winless run against NEROCA

Imphal (Manipur) [India], February 22 (ANI): NEROCA will hope to bounce back from their loss against RoundGlass Punjab as they host a struggling Rajasthan United for their I-League 2022-23 game at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on Thursday.

NEROCA were arguably the better side in their last game against RoundGlass Punjab. However, finishing their chances in the final third let them down.

The loss on Monday meant the Imphal side is currently six points above the relegation places and they will have a chance to increase their cushion with a win against the Desert Warriors, who are themselves in a relegation scuffle, sitting just four points above the drop zone.

Addressing the media at the pre-match press conference, NEROCA FC head coach Wangkhem Khogen Singh talked about the game against RoundGlass Punjab and feels that his side deserved something out of it. "We lost only by a single goal in our last match, but it was a good game. we were the better side, but were a bit unlucky to have lost the game," he said.

Khogen Singh believes his side needs to show a reaction following the last defeat. "We have to win the match against Rajasthan. It's important for us to bounce back," he said.

"We have the advantage of the home conditions and support from the fans, and we have to make use of that to win the game, get the three points, and move up the table," he added.

The only positive that could be drawn out of Rajasthan United's last game in Mumbai was that the gap between them and 11th-placed Mumbai Kenkre have remained at four points. However, the Desert Warriors might soon find themselves in the drop zone if they do not put more points on the board. Rajasthan are currently on a run of seven winless games.

The Rajasthan United head coach Pushpender Kundu had a positive outlook. He felt that his side is in a situation which can happen to anyone. Pointing out their next opponent, he said, "It happened with NEROCA earlier this season as well. Initially, even they were not able to win matches and then managed to get out of the relegation places. It can happen to anyone.

"Right now, we are focused on sticking to our plan and trying to get the three points," he added. (ANI)



