I-League: Discipline, teamwork most important learning from Indian Arrows, says Punjab FC's Suranjit

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 22 (ANI): Indian Arrows came from behind to stun Churchill Brothers FC Goa 2-1 at the Fatorda Stadium in one of the most memorable games of the previous I-League campaign. The winner was scored by debutant Suranjit Singh. Now a part of the RoundGlass Punjab FC unit, the 21-year-old fondly looked back at his experience with the Indian Arrows.

"The most important things in Arrows were discipline and teamwork. We spent the season like a family. Venkatesh sir and Mahesh Gawali sir taught me how to stay positive even in difficult conditions," Suranjit told I-League's official website. "It was my first I-League season and it was indeed a great experience. I learned how to be competitive."

Speaking about his landmark strike against Churchill Brothers, he termed it as the best moment of his career so far. "That goal against Churchill was not just my first goal, but my first match as well in the I-League. It still remains as the best memory of my playing career so far," Suranjit, who made 11 appearances for the Indian Arrows last season, smiled.



Hailing from Imphal, the youngster started playing football in 2007 and was selected for the Arrows after successful trials in Goa. Now, he hopes to help his club go all the way in what he expects to be a 'difficult battle'.

"It is a fantastic club with great facilities. The head coach is also helping me a lot. I am extremely happy to be here at RoundGlass Punjab FC," he said.

"I want to contribute whenever I will get my opportunity in this season. We believe in team spirit and our goal is to give our best as a team in every game. We respect all the teams and I am sure that it will be a difficult battle for the championship," Suranjit, who made his first start for the Punjab side on Tuesday against Churchill Brothers, maintained.

RoundGlass Punjab FC play Mohammedan SC in their next match, which will take place at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday. (ANI)

