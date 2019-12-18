I-League: East Bengal and Mohun Bagan's match postponed over security concerns

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The I-League match between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan slated to be played on December 22 has been postponed due to security concerns, the organisers confirmed on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bidhannagar, has written a letter to Mohun Bagan, saying that organising a match will be quite difficult for the stakeholders.

The letter also requested the home team, Mohun Bagan, to restrict the number of ticket sales.

As a result of this, Debashis Dutta, director of Mohun Bagan, has now written to the I-League organisers to reschedule the above-mentioned match.

"In a subsequent letter, Mr Debashis Dutta, Director, Mohun Bagan, on behalf of the host team (Mohun Bagan), has requested the Hero I-League organisers to reschedule the said match, mentioning that such a restriction would take away the "opportunity of thousands of football lovers to cheer for their favourite team from the stands," I-League said in an official statement.

The match between both sides was slated to be played at Kolkata's Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. (ANI)

