I-League: Energetic Indian Arrows face-off against rejuvenated Aizawl FC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 19 (ANI): After a solid defensive performance against Rajasthan United, Indian Arrows will be looking to shift focus on the rejuvenated Aizawl FC here at the Naihati Stadium. The former I-League champions are coming into the match after a late comeback victory over Sudeva Delhi FC.

In the pre-match press conferences, Indian Arrows head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh said he is happy with the defensive performance of his team but wants the boys to play with the ball. "In the last match, we got a clean sheet. It was really good. However, I was not happy with the performance. I want the boys to play good and attacking football. They have to play more with the ball. In this league, every point is crucial for us."

Midfielder Shreyas Ketker accompanied the coach in the pre-match press conference. On his first start, the midfielder added, "Yes, I felt really happy to start in the last game but I want to start a few more matches. I want to help my team to get positive results. There is always room for improvement. Hopefully, we will improve in the next match."



Talking about their opponents in the next game, coach Venkatesh is aware of the threats Aizawl FC possesses. "They are a good team. They will be high on confidence after the late victory. Every team is tough to play in this league. We have to avoid conceding fouls. Hopefully, we will get a positive result against a good opponent," coach Venkatesh concluded.

On the other hand, Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law wants to keep picking up points. "The result of the last match helped us a lot. We deserved a win and it was long overdue I felt. The win will give us motivation and confidence to keep going in the next matches. I am proud of the players for showing mental strength and team spirit," he said.

Experienced defender Robert Primus also stated his goals in the upcoming matches. "I want to get stronger match by match. The first few days were tough but it's getting better and better. Our bonding with the players is very good. It's a work in progress. We are looking forward to the match," Primus added.

Yan Law has his plans to outclass the high energetic Arrows. "They are a competitive team. The players had a great start to the campaign. Indian Arrows are a balanced side. We have our plans and are looking forward to a high-intensity game. Hopefully, it turns out well for us," he concluded. (ANI)

