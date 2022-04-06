I-League: Fernandes, Mendigutxia star as NEROCA defeat Kenkre

Naihati (West Bengal) [India], April 5 (ANI): Sweden Fernandes and Sergio Mendiguchia Iglesias were on target for NEROCA FC on Tuesday as they defeated Kenkre 2-1 in the I-League on Tuesday.

With this, NEROCA have moved up to fourth place in the I-League standings with their fourth victory of the season. It was Kenkre's seventh defeat of the season.

NEROCA and Kenkre started the first match of the day with high intensity as they looked to control the ball in the midfield early in the game.



It was just a matter of time before NEROCA scored the opening goal through Sweden Fernandes as the winger netted an outstanding goal after beating the goalkeeper at the near post.

Kenkre created the first chance of the match in the 42nd minute through Ranjeet Singh Pandre after NEROCA defenders fumbled but the striker was not able to put it past the goal line. Three minutes were added at the end of first-half regulation time and it was all Kenkre needed to level the contest, courtesy of Pandre's perfect finish in the 45th minute.

NEROCA had the chance to go one up again at the start of the second half but Mendigutxia missed a sitter. Seconds later, Khaimnthang made an unsuccessful attempt from inside the box. The Spanish forward, however, soon rectified his mistake as he netted the second goal for his side in the 50th minute and NEROCA went one up once again.

For the Imphal-based club NEROCA FC, Khaiminthang took a late attempt in the 88th minute but his shot deflected for a corner. Five minutes were added in the end but it was not enough to change the scoreline of the match. (ANI)

