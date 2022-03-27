I-League: Inspired Sreenidi Deccan FC take on Churchill Brothers

Kalyani (West Bengal)[India], March 27 (ANI): Gameweek 8 of I-League 2021-22 features an eye-catching match-up between inspired Sreenidi Deccan FC and hit-miss Churchill Brothers here at the Kalyani Municipal Stadium on Monday.

The team from Hyderabad has been in tremendous form after securing a hat-trick of victories. Meanwhile, the red machines will be looking to start collecting points to progress further.

Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach Fernando Santiago Valera will be facing his former side, who came so close to lifting the title last year under his guidance. "Last season was an amazing experience for me and the club. We fought for the title in the last match of the season. However, it's a new season. Every team provides different challenges. I am focusing on my players," he mentioned.



Alongside coach Varela, midfielder Sriram Boopathi was also present in the press conference. He says that he wants to get better and better after each match. "I am getting a few starts in the last few matches. My wish is to get better from the previous matches. Churchill Brothers are a tough side to play against. We will take a single match at a time. Hopefully, we can get positive results," the 28-year-old added.

Talking about his opponents, coach Varela agreed on his plans against the red machines. "They are a very good team with quality foreigners and Indian players. We have the momentum and we need to keep winning matches. Yes, we have our plans. We have to be ready and prepared in defence and also in the offence. Our intentions are clear to get all three points," the coach concluded.

On the other hand, Churchill Brothers are coming to the match on the back of a win against Aizawl FC. The assistant head coach Mateus Costa wants the players to perform as a team. "We have some fantastic players. The communication between the players is improving every day. We have to perform as a team. We want to go there and start scoring goals," he added.

Guinean striker Sekou Sylla expects a much better performance from his side in the next few matches. "Last few matches were difficult for us. I have started feeling good. We have so many good players. We have to show more concentration to win matches," the 30-year-old striker added.

Mateus Costa is very aware of the head coach of Sreenidi Deccan FC, Fernando Varela. " He did a great job in the last season with us. Now, he is also getting good results. They are technically very good. However, we have to focus on our strategies. Hopefully, we can all three points," Mateus concluded. (ANI)

