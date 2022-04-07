I-League: Khanngam brace helps TRAU edge past Aizawl 2-1

Kalyani (West Bengal) [India], April 6 (ANI): Khanngam Horam netted a brace as TRAU FC overcame a tough Aizawl FC challenge, defeating them 2-1, to snap their three-match losing streak in I-League, here, in Kalyani on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Lalthakima Ralte netted the solitary goal for his side as they succumbed to their seventh defeat of the season.

TRAU were dealt a significant injury scare early in the game when their captain Netrajit Singh fell on the field in the third minute with a shin injury and underwent medical assistance. TRAU and Aizawl both relied on their defences to keep their cool and deny the opponent any scoring chances early on.



The People's Club drew first blood in the match after Lalthakima put his side ahead in the 25th minute. Samuel aided him by setting him up with a peach of a delivery from the opposite half of the field.

TRAU increased their attacking play after Aizawl broke the deadlock and were rewarded for their efforts as Khanngam scored the equalizer from his third attempt of the game, smashing the ball in the bottom right corner.

Khanngam scored his second goal of the night three minutes later, giving TRAU the lead by toying with Anuj Kumar with a sloppy touch and slamming the ball past the goal line just as the goalkeeper rushed forward to collect it.

As the game progressed, TRAU sought to play possession-based football while patiently waiting for opportunities to present themselves. Aizawl won a free-kick just outside the box in the 71st minute but Samuel failed in converting the shot.

As the game neared the end of the second half and went into stoppage time, both teams upped their intensity, with Aizawl seeking an equaliser and TRAU pursuing their third goal of the night. However, their efforts were not enough to change the score as TRAU recorded their third win of the season. (ANI)

