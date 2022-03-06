I-League: Mohammedan aim to complete hat-trick of wins against Sreenidi Deccan

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 6 (ANI): I-league 2021-22 Round 3 kicks off with an entertaining clash between table-toppers Mohammedan SC and the new boys in the town, Sreenidi Deccan FC.

After securing two back-to-back victories, the Black and White Brigade will be looking to extend their lead at the top. Naihati Stadium will host the match on Monday.



Speaking about the next match, head coach Andrey Chernyshov is targeting a hat-trick of wins and the preparations for the same are already underway. "Sreenidi played two games and got a victory in the last match. They have some quality players with good experience. I will analyze them and talk with my players about the plan. We are focusing on our game and looking forward to the game."

Marcus Joseph has racked up three goals already in the I-League and he wants to continue helping his team. Ahead of the match, he mentioned, "I am feeling happy at the club playing matches and scoring goals. My target is to be the top scorer in the league. However, my team comes first. You always have individual goals but when your team wins games you are happier."





"We have got two wins out of two. We are taking each game at a time. It will be a difficult game for sure as both teams will take the field at 2.00 PM. However, we hope to give our best and get all three points," coach Andrey Chernyshov concluded.



On the other hand, Sreenidi Deccan FC head coach Santiago Valera said, "We have won the last game confidently. Players were focused and compact. The combinations worked very well and we are confident in our ability to get all three points."

The player that accompanied Valera in the press conference was Sreenidi forward David Castaneda. When asked about his feelings in the season so far, he said, "I was upset after the first match as I didn't score. In the last match, we played well and I scored the goal. I am here to compete and help the team to the best ability."

On the opponent, Valera addressed, "They have top young Indian players with quality foreigners like Nikola, Marcus whom I know very well. We have to organize well. We have to focus on our plans and attack the spaces. I am confident that we will get the win." (ANI)

