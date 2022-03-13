I-League: Mohammedan remain unbeaten with thumping 4-0 win over Indian Arrows

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 13 (ANI): Mohammedan SC made it four wins in four with a tremendous 4-0 victory over Indian Arrows FC in the 2021-22 I-League at the Naihati Stadium, here on Saturday.

Mohammedan were the only team in the league who had a perfect record this season coming into the game and that record is still intact. Three wins in three games set them up perfectly for a match against Indian Arrows, who had a narrow 1-0 win against Sudeva Delhi in their last game.

Mohammedan got the lead against the run of play in the eighteenth minute. Marcus Joseph broke the deadlock as he fired it in from his left foot from close range which gave no chance to Arrows' goalkeeper, Syed Zahid.



Marcus Joseph got another chance in the 30th minute and made no mistake to score and take his goal tally to seven in this season. Indian Arrows were frustrated with the way they had conceded two goals in a single half when they had two clean sheets prior to this game.

The second half began with Mohammedan on the up again, trying to put the opposition under pressure from the get-go. They got their chance in the 51st minute when Andjelo Rudovic, who had been part of pretty much all the action that happened in the first half, floated a good ball in the box. It was headed into the back of the net by Asheer Akhtar to make it 3-0 in favor of the Black and White Brigade.

Indian Arrows replaced Taison Singh and brought in Velanco Elisson Rodrigues to change things up in the 62nd minute. However, Mohammedan continued their stunning form as Andjelo Rudovic scored in the 72nd minute to make it 4-0.

Even with all their effort, Indian Arrows weren't able to leave their mark on the game as it finished four-nil in favour of Mohammedan SC. It was the Black and White Brigade's second clean sheet of the season. (ANI)

