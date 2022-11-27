I-League: Mohammedan Sporting Club looking to get campaign on right track against TRAU FC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 27 (ANI): Mohammedan Sporting Club locks horns against TRAU FC in their I-League 2022-23 fourth-round fixture on Sunday. The match will take place at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata.

The hosts will come into the encounter on the back of a much-needed win against NEROCA FC, after having lost their first two matches of the season. On the other hand, TRAU FC went down to Sreenidi Deccan FC in their last match but are placed higher on the points table than Mohammedan, with four points in their kitty, as per a press release from I-League.

The head-to-head record between the two teams stands at level pegging, with one win for either side and a draw. They faced off once last season, with the Black and White Brigade coming out on top by a 2-1 scoreline.

Mohammedan Sporting Club head coach Andrey Chernyshov mentioned that he hopes his team continues with the momentum gained in the last match. "We play again at home and need to win this match. Our start in the competition was not very good but I know my team has the mentality and capability to fight and win in our remaining games. We did a great job against NEROCA and tomorrow, we want to play the full 90 minutes with an aggressive style and pressure our opponents right from the first minute," he said.



Midfielder Nikola Stojanovic said, "It is a great feeling to be back at Mohammedan SC this season and we will go into tomorrow's match with as much confidence as we can. We want to play at our full potential in each game and try our best to achieve the levels that we did last season. It is up to us to look at ourselves, understand what we can do to improve, and win as many matches as possible."

TRAU FC head coach Nandakumar Singh expressed his satisfaction with his team's results so far in the I-League.

"Mohammedan is a very strong opponent and it will surely be a tough, competitive match tomorrow. This game will be our third away fixture and it is certainly tough to play away from home. I am satisfied with our performances so far in the league. We cannot let the loss against Sreenidi Deccan affect us and we will give our best to get the three points," he said.

Forward Komron Tursunov, a former I-League winner with Mohammedan SC's city rivals Mohun Bagan said, "It is nice to return to Kolkata as a TRAU FC player but we are professionals and know our roles well. We are determined to give our best tomorrow. We respect our opponents but are not afraid of them. We will see a good game tomorrow for sure."

The match between Mohammedan Sporting Club and TRAU FC will kick off at 4.30 PM IST, and will be broadcast live on Eurosport and Doordarshan Sports. (ANI)

