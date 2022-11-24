I-League: Mumbai Kenkre set to play first home game, Churchill Brothers aim for first win

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): The I-League 2022-23 makes its way to the City of Dreams as hosts Mumbai Kenkre FC get set for their first home game of the season.

They will be up against neighbours Churchill Brothers FC Goa at the iconic Cooperage Stadium on Thursday.

Both sides came out without a point in their respective previous fixtures. Kenkre, however, did begin their campaign with a 2-1 win away to Sudeva Delhi, while Churchill Brothers will be hungry to turn things around after suffering losses in their first two matches so far.



In last season's meeting between the two sides, it was the Red Machines that came out on top with a 2-1 scoreline.

Kenkre head coach Akhil Kothari termed tomorrow's match as a new challenge. Speaking at the pre-match press conference, he said as per press release from I-League, "Our start has been good an even though we lost our previous game, we did create a lot of chances. Tomorrow's match will be exciting and all of us know our roles and responsibilities. Churchill are a seasoned opposition and the match will be a new challenge for us."

Forward Ranjeet Pandre expressed his delight ahead of his team's first home match. "We are all very excited to be playing for the first time at the Cooperage Stadium in the I-League. I hope the fans come out in numbers to support us and we can pick up the victory for them," he said.

Churchill Brothers head coach Antonio Rueda hailed the league's competitive nature. He said, "This competition is of very high quality and any team can beat anybody on its day. We know we need to play very well to get the three points. It is important that we forget our previous results. We want to play good football and our main objective is winning tomorrow."

Midfielder Wendell Coelho said, "It has been a great experience so far with Churchill Brothers. This year, I have got the opportunity to play in the I-League and I am hoping to give my best. We want to fight for the win tomorrow and get stronger." (ANI)

