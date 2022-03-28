I-League: NEROCA edge Indian Arrows in nervy game

Naihati (West Bengal) [India], March 28 (ANI): NEROCA FC snatched a solid 1-0 win against Indian Arrows in their I-League 2021/22 match at Naihati Stadium on Monday.

Indian Arrows showcased attacking intent throughout the full 90 minutes, troubling NEROCA FC's skilful defence on multiple occasions.

With the absence of Juan Mera and Sergi Mendigutxia, NEROCA's attacking forces left a lot to be desired. But the unfortunate own goal from Brijesh Giri (73') cost Indian Arrows and NEROCA FC managed to steal three points.





The match started with Indian Arrows keeping possession and searching for long balls from their own half. The game remained constrained to the middle of the ground in the early minutes but as the half progressed fixture remained cagey as both teams weren't able to score in the first 45 minutes.

Indian Arrows showcased attacking intent as soon as the second half started but with no end results. In the 73rd minute, Jiteshwor sent in a chipped pass inside the box which was punched away by the Indian Arrows goalkeeper Syed Bukhari. But he could only find Vicky Meitei who got a header on the ball, forcing Raj Basfore to come to defensive duties. But the ball struck Brijesh Giri's body and went inside the nets, giving NEROCA FC a 1-0 lead via an own goal.

Just before the end of regulation time, Parthib Gogoi dribbled past NEROCA midfield to create a sensational chance for Taison Singh inside the box. But the shot from Manipur forward only hit the woodwork and Indian Arrows missed the golden opportunity to salvage a point in the match. (ANI)

