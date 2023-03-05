I-League: NEROCA FC return to Imphal to host Mohammedan

Imphal (Mizoram) [India], March 5 (ANI): With only two of their matches left in the I-League 2022-23 season, NEROCA FC, who failed to win in their last four matches, are hoping to do a better job when they host Mohammedan Sporting at the Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal on Sunday.

The last time these two teams faced each other was back in November when Mohammedan claimed a 3-1 victory over the Imphal unit. However, this time, the match promises to be different since both teams will be looking for a better finish in the points table.

In their last game, NEROCA FC managed a point against Sudeva Delhi, who are currently at the bottom of the league standings. Sitting in tenth position with 22 points, NEROCA can overtake their opponents, Mohammedan Sporting, who are only one spot ahead in ninth place with 23 points.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, NEROCA FC coach Gyan Moyon said he aimed to win the remaining matches for the fans and achieve a higher finish.



The Indian coach said, "While relegation is no longer a concern, every game is important to us. We play for the club, the fans, and our families. We will do our best to win the game tomorrow and finish as high as possible."

On the other hand, Mehrajuddin Wadoo enjoyed a fine start to his coaching tenure at Mohammedan Sporting by leading the Kolkata-based team to a thrilling 6-4 victory against title aspirants Sreenidi Deccan.

However, his side suffered a setback in his second game in charge, losing by a solitary goal to Rajasthan United.

Despite this setback, Wadoo, like his NEROCA counterpart, is determined to secure maximum points in the final two games. He acknowledged that it would not be possible for his team to finish in the top half of the table, but emphasised that their focus was on doing their best, winning both games.

Wadoo also provided an update on his squad that has travelled to Imphal, stating, "Abhishek is out due to injury and has not come with the team, while Kima is suspended and won't be available." (ANI)

