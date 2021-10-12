I-League Qualifiers: Delhi FC edge out Kerala United to qualify to the next round

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Delhi FC continued their winning form in the I-League Qualifiers 2021 with a comeback win over fellow aspirants Kerala United FC.

After Delhi FC fell behind to a sublime strike from Hrishi Dhath, the Surinder Singh-led side came back to score two goals, with captain Anwar Ali and substitute Himanshu Jangra getting on the scoresheet for the team from the capital.

Both teams began the contest cautiously before the first chance of the game fell Delhi FC's way after a clearance from Delhi FC goalkeeper James Kithan bounced into the Kerala United box to cause chaos in their backline. After Laiwang Bohhan failed to bring the ball under his spell, midfielder Mohammed Shahjahan took a snapshot that blazed over the crossbar.



In the 23rd minute, Hrishi Dhath scored a peach of a goal to open the scoring. As Delhi FC failed to clear the danger from the initial cross from the right flank, Bujair Valiyattu smartly laid the ball back for his teammate Hrishi, who produced a world-class first time hit that arrowed into the top corner giving goalkeeper James Kithan no chance.

Kerala United warranted their lead, but Delhi FC came back into the match strongly to get the control. By the 35th minute of the game, Delhi FC was dominating with 62% possession of the ball. The team from the capital came close once again in the 39th minute through an exquisite effort from winger Nikhil Mali, but his shot with the outside of his left foot slid past the frame of the goal. Midway through the first half, Delhi FC brought on striker Willis Plaza to involve a focal point in attack. However, as things stood, KUFC went into halftime with their one-goal lead intact.

Delhi FC finally registered the final goal of the game at the hour mark through substitute Himanshu Jangra. After taking a short corner, As the cross flew into the far post, Jangra dashed into the far post to head the ball home.

Kerala United's best chance to equalise came to substitute Jesin Thonikkara from a corner taken by skipper Arjun Jayaraj.

Delhi FC saw off the dangers till the final whistle to seal their spot in the final round. (ANI)

