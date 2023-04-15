I-League Qualifiers: Irfan Yadwad's brace helps FCBU secure top spot in Group C

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 15 (ANI): FC Bengaluru United (FCBU) triumphed against Chennayin B, 5-0 in their sixth match of the 2nd Division I-League Qualifiers at the Bangalore Football Stadium. A goal each from Nikhil Mali (19'), Shajan Franklin (54'), Manbhakupar Iawphniaw (75') and a brace from Irfan Yadwad (42,70), ensured a comprehensive victory for the men in red.

With 11 points in six matches, the victory puts the two-time Super Division Champion at the top of the Group C table, with Golden Threads FC trailing them by two points, in just as many games.

FCBU began the first half frequently asking questions of the Chennayin B defence, their earliest opportunity came when an early pass earned them a corner in the second minute, where Irfan Yadwad did tremendously well to find himself with a half chance, but the striker headed it wide.

In the 19th minute, FCBU broke the deadlock when Nikhil Mali leapt with grace and headed in a piercing cross from the left flank to make it 1-0. The chances continued for FCBU as they displayed their brand of free-flowing football. The 42nd minute saw Vinil Poojary break away on the left wing, with a menacing run followed by a lobbed cross that was met by Irfan Yadwad on the far post to make it 2-0.

In the 44th minute, Irfan Yadwad stepped up to take a penalty for FCBU, but in a rare occurrence swatted it wide, leaving Chennayin B with a glimmer of hope ahead of the second half.



FCBU dominance continued in the second half as well, they scored three more goals to secure their victory. In the 53rd minute, Irfan Yadwad found space coming in off the left flank, with a deft piece of footwork he beat Chennayin Captain and goalkeeper Murugan but placed it wide of an unmanned goal.

Soon after the missed opportunity was made redundant, substitute Gogoi craftily laid it off to Shajan Franklin in the 54th minute who deployed his right foot on the edge of a crowded box, to beat the Chennayin keeper for the third time in the match, making it 3-0.

In the 70th minute, Irfan Yadwad finished with composure yet again after he received a weighted ball from substitute Vijay Nagappan to give FCBU an unbeatable 4-0 lead.

The final goal of the encounter came in the 75th minute, when substitutes Aenam G Jurwa and Manbhakar Iawphniaw displayed a stellar example of coordination. Jurwa found Iawphniaw with a lovely cross that ended up in the back of the net, to complete a 5-0 victory for FC Bengaluru United.

The victory is of great significance for FC Bengaluru United not only does it catapult them to the top of the table, but also on display was their enviable bench strength alongside an affinity to score goals. FCBU will play rivals Bengaluru FC in their next clash of the 2nd Division I-League qualifiers on the 18th of April at the Bangalore Football Stadium. (ANI)

