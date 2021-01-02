I-League: Quarantine period making our team mentally stronger, says Indian Arrows coach

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 2 (ANI): With the latest edition of the I-League set to kick off on January 9, several teams are on the verge of ending their seven-day room quarantine period in Kolkata. While staying put in a room all day is certainly a challenging prospect, the sides have come up with different plans to keep the players engaged and stay sharp physically and mentally.

Indian Arrows head coach Venkatesh Shanmugam stated that the quarantine period has made his young guns "mentally tougher" and shared how the team is organising various activities to keep the players active.

"Having to stay confined to a room can take a toll and all the players being young as well makes it difficult for sure but it is something that has to be done. No doubt, the experience is making the boys mentally tougher and also helping us grow together as a team. We have gone through quarantine before as well and once it is over, I am confident that all the players will be hungry to begin training and be determined to give their best," he said.

"We are having daily fitness sessions over video conferencing, where players can also interact with each other. We have given one football each in every room and are organising small activities like juggling competitions, etc. The players have been told to minimise the time they spend on their beds," Venkatesh added.

At a virtual media interaction on Wednesday Chennai City FC head coach Satyasagara spoke about his team's routine during quarantine, which includes a yoga session in the morning, and detailed its impact and benefits as well.



"We are conducting two sessions a day through video calling -- yoga in the morning and fitness in the evening. Starting quarantine again after being on the training pitch will mentally affect the players for sure but we're keeping them in good shape with our sessions and also speaking with them individually," Satyasagara informed.

Leading Manipur-based side TRAU FC this season will be head coach Nandakumar Singh and he expressed that despite many of his players being in such conditions for the first time, he is confident that his players will adapt and perform to their optimum levels on the pitch when the action begins.

"Our team's morale is high and all the boys are very hungry to give their best in the I-League. Many of them are staying in such a hotel and away from home for the first time, and the food is also slightly different from what they are used to at their homes.

"However, I am confident that the players will adapt and perform at their best during the matches. The staff is communicating constantly with the boys and they are happy. They have equipment such as bands and skipping ropes in their rooms to work out and we are doing different types of training such as cardio, muscle and strength," he opined.

The teams will resume training once their respective quarantine periods end. (ANI)

