I League: Rajasthan United aim to gain momentum against Aizawl FC

New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI): Rajasthan United FC will take on Aizawl FC in their I-League 2022-23 match at the Dr Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The kick-off is slated for 7 PM IST.

After enjoying a decent start to the season where they picked up 10 points from their first five matches, Rajasthan United have only added one point to their tally in the last three matches, stumbling to the lower half of the table, to seventh, as per an I League press release. Having dropped points against Mumbai Kenkre (1-1), Gokulam Kerala (0-1) and TRAU FC (1-3), the Desert Warriors will hope to regain a touch of form as they host the high-flying Aizawl FC in their next game.

The People's Club, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last four matches, picking eight points in the process. They will come to this fixture on top of a dominant 4-0 win over Mumbai Kenkre FC.

The two sides have met only once where Rajasthan United picked all three points thanks to a winner from Aman Thapa last season.

Addressing the media at the press conference, Rajasthan United head coach Pushpender Kundu believes that being back in their home ground could boost the players.

"It is always difficult to come from back-to-back losses, but I know my boys are strong physically and mentally. We are happy to be back on our home turf and we will give our best to get the three points before the break."

Kundu further spoke about the Mizo club and their next opponents, "I always admire Mizoram football, and especially Aizawl, who have delivered in the previous I-League seasons. We must not forget that they are former Champions and have quality players with a lot of hunger," Kundu said.

The match will be a special occasion for Rajasthan midfielder Zimo Vanlalzahawma, who incidentally also hails from Mizoram.



"(I am) Very excited that we will be playing Aizawl, and our main motive is to pick the three points in front of our home fans," he said.

Zimo explained that the Desert Warriors are going through a rough patch, and being back on familiar home territory could once again boost the squad.

"Two straight losses were difficult for us, but we picked ourselves up. We are now back in Delhi, and the players have been motivating each other a lot in training lately. We have to move on and give it our best," he said.

Aizawl FC head coach Caetano Pinho feels that his side's last win against Kenkre FC had given a boost to his players.

"The players are eager and happy after our last win, and we want to ride that momentum to get the maximum points out of the next game. Rajasthan are not easy to beat, but we will give it our all," said Pinho.

Pinho stressed the importance of focusing on the game that his side wants to play.

"We just want to display our own brand of football. Of course, we have enough respect for our opponents, but we will go for the win," said Pinho.

Lalchhanlima Sailo, who scored a brace against Mumbai Kenkre, said, "It is never easy for any team to perform away from home. Moreover, Rajasthan United are a strong side, so it will be difficult in Delhi. But we too play as a cohesive unit, and it is our biggest strength. Tomorrow would be no different."

The match between Rajasthan United and Aizawl FC will get underway at 7 PM IST at the Ambedkar Stadium. (ANI)

